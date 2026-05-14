President Trump to visit China May for Boeing deal talks
President Trump is heading to China this May, and talks are on for a major Boeing aircraft order, the first in nearly a decade after trade disputes and safety issues put deals on hold.
If it goes through, it would be China's first major Boeing order since 2017, signaling a possible thaw in U.S.-China business relations.
Boeing CEO joins US delegation
Boeing's CEO is joining the US delegation, with discussions also covering plans for new boards to guide trade and investment between the countries.
Both sides talked about AI safety (with US officials saying China still has some catching up to do), plus energy and agriculture.
President Xi showed interest in buying more American oil, while Trump pushed for greater Chinese imports of US agricultural products, stressing that stable cooperation matters for both sides.