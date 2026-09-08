Prime Minister Modi opens Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai
Prime Minister Modi just opened the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, bringing together innovators from over 70 countries.
This year's theme is all about how AI, tokenization, and quantum tech could make finance more secure and accessible for everyone.
The event features over 700 speakers and thousands of companies sharing ideas on the future of money.
PM Modi lists 4 fintech priorities
Modi called on the fintech world to get creative with new tech, but also keep things safe and ethical.
He highlighted four big priorities: boosting cybersecurity, developing their own ethical standards for data production, working closely with regulators, and creating a Fintech Consumer Protection Index.
The fest is packed with talks, startup showcases, and global discussions, all aimed at making digital finance smarter and fairer for everyone.