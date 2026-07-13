Private equity investments reach $3.2B in India H1 2026
Business
Big money is flowing into Indian real estate: private equity investments shot up by 33% to $3.2 billion (₹306 billion) in the first half of 2026, according to Savills India.
The second quarter alone brought in $2 billion, with data centers now leading the pack at 38% of all deals, even outpacing office spaces.
Domestic investors back offices, foreign-funded data-centers/hospitality
Indian investors made up just over half the action, mostly putting their money into offices in major cities.
Meanwhile, nearly half of all funds came from abroad, mainly the US and Canada, focusing on data centers and hospitality.
There's also a growing buzz around alternative spaces like healthcare hubs and co-living setups as younger needs shape where the money goes next.