Propshop Events lists 20% below IPO on NSE SME debut
Business
Propshop Events & Exhibitions just launched on the NSE SME platform, but shares started at ₹55.20, 20% lower than the IPO price of ₹69.
The gray market had indicated a flat debut, so the listing was below expectations.
The IPO was open from July 27 to July 29, 2026 and saw moderate demand, with retail investors showing a bit more interest than others.
Propshop Events IPO raised 28.57cr
The company raised ₹28.57 crore through its IPO, planning to use ₹20.08 crore of the net proceeds to boost working capital and scale up operations, with ₹16.62 crore going toward working capital.
Founded in 2019, Propshop focuses on customized exhibition setups for sectors like healthcare and entertainment.
Unistone Capital handled the IPO process, with MUFG Intime India as registrar.