PTT-backed Avaada to invest ₹40,000cr in green ammonia and methanol

Thailand's PTT group-backed Avaada plans to invest ₹40,000 crore in new green ammonia and methanol plants, one in Odisha, one in Maharashtra. Both states will get an equal share of the investment.

Avaada is close to finalizing deals with buyers from Europe for long-term green ammonia supply.

As Avaada's founder and chairman Vineet Mittal put it, "For the first time, we are moving closer to binding agreements for offtake. We should sign by next year," said Vineet Mittal.