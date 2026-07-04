Pune's CareNX Innovations builds AI fetal monitor aiding nonspecialist doctors

CareNX monitored over 1 million pregnancies

So far, CareNX's tech has monitored more than 1 million pregnancies and helped cut neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admissions by more than 30%.

It is being used by more than 2,500 gynecologists and maternity centers across India (including 500+ private hospitals) and has even reached Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Nigeria.

The team's work has won global awards like MIT Solve's AI for Social Impact and support from UNICEF and Microsoft.

Next up: expanding across South Asia and Africa with new AI tools to make maternal healthcare more reliable everywhere.