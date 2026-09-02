PwC: AI drives $31.6T global data center spending by 2050
A new PwC report says global data center spending will hit $31.6 trillion by 2050, thanks mostly to the AI boom.
Annual investments are expected to more than double, from about $800 billion this year up to $1.8 trillion by 2050, with most of that cash going into AI hardware like GPUs, servers, and network gear.
US leads $15.1T plans amid obstacles
The US is leading the pack with $15.1 trillion in planned investments, followed by Asia-Pacific ($8.2 trillion), Europe ($5.6 trillion), Middle East ($1.1 trillion), and Africa ($255 billion).
But it's not all smooth sailing: power shortages, strict data rules, and chip supply issues could hold things back.
Earlier this year, $130 billion worth of projects were blocked or delayed due to local opposition, reminding everyone that reliable electricity and easy access to chips are key if we want this AI-powered future to happen.