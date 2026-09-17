QS and IBM link SkillsBuild Career Navigator with 1Mentor
QS announced a new partnership with IBM, aiming to make it easier for learners to find their way in a job market shaped by AI and technology.
Revealed at the QS Back to School Summit in New York, this collaboration will bring together IBM's SkillsBuild Career Navigator and QS's 1Mentor platform, giving users personalized tips on which skills are actually in demand right now.
SkillsBuild courses feed 1Mentor recommendations
By plugging select IBM SkillsBuild courses into the 1Mentor ecosystem, learners get course recommendations based on current job trends, backed by data from more than 1 billion job postings and over 365 million alumni profiles.
The idea is to help you focus on what matters most for your career path.
As Lydia Logan, Vice President, Global Education and Workforce Development at IBM, put it, "As career pathways change, learners need clear ways to understand which skills are in demand and how to develop them."