Qualcomm approves $65 million executive bonus tied to 5 share targets
Qualcomm just approved a huge $65 million stock bonus for its top executives: CEO Cristiano Amon gets $50 million, and CFO and COO Akash Palkhiwala gets $15 million.
But there's a catch: they'll only see the money if Qualcomm's share price hits $250, $300, $350, $400, and $500 within the next 5 years, with the first target due within the first two years, the final target linked to the fifth year, and the executives remaining employed at Qualcomm during the period.
Qualcomm cuts US and India jobs
At the same time, Qualcomm is cutting hundreds of jobs in the US and more than 1,000 jobs in India after smartphone chip sales dropped by 26% this year.
The company says it's now putting more energy into data center chips and automotive technology to bounce back from falling smartphone demand.