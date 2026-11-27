Qualcomm just approved a huge $65 million stock bonus for its top executives: CEO Cristiano Amon gets $50 million, and CFO and COO Akash Palkhiwala gets $15 million.

But there's a catch: they'll only see the money if Qualcomm's share price hits $250, $300, $350, $400, and $500 within the next 5 years, with the first target due within the first two years, the final target linked to the fifth year, and the executives remaining employed at Qualcomm during the period.