Qualcomm builds data center CPUs and accelerators to challenge NVIDIA
Qualcomm is jumping into the data center AI chip game, hoping to give NVIDIA some real competition.
They're building CPUs and AI accelerators for the data-center market, plus custom chips for hyperscalers.
As CFO Akash Palkhiwala put it, Qualcomm wants to deliver "something unique (for) a competitive advantage and differentiation" to stand out from the crowd.
Qualcomm custom hyperscaler chips shipping soon
The company's custom chips for hyperscalers are set to ship soon, aimed at handling all kinds of demanding AI tasks.
Beyond data centers, Qualcomm is working with Google, Meta, and OpenAI on personal AI devices (think smart glasses and rings), expanding into cars and laptops too.
They're also teaming up with Tata Group and Dixon Technologies in India, seeing the country as a major growth hub thanks to new government support for manufacturing.