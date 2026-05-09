Qualcomm builds data center CPUs and accelerators to challenge NVIDIA

Qualcomm custom hyperscaler chips shipping soon

The company's custom chips for hyperscalers are set to ship soon, aimed at handling all kinds of demanding AI tasks.

Beyond data centers, Qualcomm is working with Google, Meta, and OpenAI on personal AI devices (think smart glasses and rings), expanding into cars and laptops too.

They're also teaming up with Tata Group and Dixon Technologies in India, seeing the country as a major growth hub thanks to new government support for manufacturing.