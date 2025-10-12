Qualcomm faces antitrust probe in China over Autotalks acquisition

Probe launched amid broader scrutiny of tech mergers in China

China's regulators kicked off the probe on October 10, 2025, checking if Qualcomm broke anti-monopoly rules.

This comes as China also reviews NVIDIA's Mellanox buyout, with market observers noting that they're keeping a close eye on big tech mergers lately—especially with ongoing US-China trade talks.

News of the investigation hit Qualcomm's stock hard (down over 7%), and analysts suggest it could impact its future business moves in China.