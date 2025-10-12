Next Article
Qualcomm faces antitrust probe in China over Autotalks acquisition
Business
Qualcomm is facing an antitrust investigation in China after it bought Israeli connected-car tech company Autotalks back in June 2025.
The issue? Qualcomm didn't notify Chinese regulators about the deal—even though it's supposed to, since it sells a lot of chips to Chinese phone brands.
Probe launched amid broader scrutiny of tech mergers in China
China's regulators kicked off the probe on October 10, 2025, checking if Qualcomm broke anti-monopoly rules.
This comes as China also reviews NVIDIA's Mellanox buyout, with market observers noting that they're keeping a close eye on big tech mergers lately—especially with ongoing US-China trade talks.
News of the investigation hit Qualcomm's stock hard (down over 7%), and analysts suggest it could impact its future business moves in China.