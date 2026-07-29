Qualcomm lands long term BMW deal to supply Snapdragon chips
Business
Qualcomm just landed a long-term deal to supply chips for BMW's upcoming digital cockpits and driver-assistance features.
Their Snapdragon tech will power the brains behind BMW's AI-driven systems, helping make future cars smarter and more connected.
Money details weren't shared, but it's a big move for both brands.
Qualcomm builds on Ride Pilot
This partnership lets Qualcomm play a bigger part in shaping how we drive, building on their earlier work together like the hands-free Ride Pilot system in BMW's electric iX3.
As Nakul Duggal from Qualcomm put it, they're teaming up to "define the future of mobility."
With rivals like NVIDIA and Mobileye also in the race, expect even more innovation ahead.