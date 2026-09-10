Qualcomm launches affordable all-in-one payment device for small Indian shops
Business
Qualcomm just dropped a handy all-in-one payment device designed especially for small shops in India.
It packs a POS terminal, dynamic QR code, and soundbox into one unit.
The best part? Its target price is closer to a soundbox than to a conventional card machine, and it runs on a cost-effective system.
The launch happened on September 9 with Brandworks.
Device includes GPS and AI voice
This device aims to make card payments and QR transactions more accessible for local shop owners, who usually can't afford expensive tech.
It also comes with features like GPS tracking and built-in AI voice support, making it flexible for different business needs.
Qualcomm's move fits right into its push for IoT solutions and supports India's homegrown manufacturing scene.