Qualcomm to acquire Arduino, aiming to boost DIY tech scene
Qualcomm has agreed to acquire Arduino, the open-source electronics giant with a 33-million-strong developer community, pending regulatory approval.
The plan? Qualcomm will bring its powerful chip tech to Arduino boards, but Arduino's brand and mission stay the same.
This move aims to make advanced technology more accessible to students, hobbyists, and professionals.
New boards will be powered by Qualcomm's 'Dragonwing' processors
Get ready for new Arduino boards powered by Qualcomm's "Dragonwing" processors, starting with the upcoming Arduino UNO Q.
These boards are built for projects needing serious computing muscle and real-time control—so expect cooler, more capable DIY creations.
The deal is expected to open new avenues for growth
By teaming up, Qualcomm's AI and edge computing know-how joins forces with Arduino's huge community.
Arduino CEO Fabio Violante says this deal will "supercharge our commitment to accessibility and innovation," while Qualcomm's Nakul Duggal sees it opening doors for global growth.
For anyone into tech, it's a big step for what you can build next.