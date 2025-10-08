Qualcomm to acquire Arduino, aiming to boost DIY tech scene

Get ready for new Arduino boards powered by Qualcomm's "Dragonwing" processors, starting with the upcoming Arduino UNO Q. These boards are built for projects needing serious computing muscle and real-time control—so expect cooler, more capable DIY creations.

The deal is expected to open new avenues for growth

By teaming up, Qualcomm's AI and edge computing know-how joins forces with Arduino's huge community.

Arduino CEO Fabio Violante says this deal will "supercharge our commitment to accessibility and innovation," while Qualcomm's Nakul Duggal sees it opening doors for global growth.

For anyone into tech, it's a big step for what you can build next.