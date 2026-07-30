Qualcomm to raise prices on all processors September 1, 2026

Qualcomm is bumping up the price of all its processors, starting September 1, 2026.

CEO Cristiano Amon says, "prices are going to go up."

The price hike follows a tough quarter, with handset revenue dropping 20%, the lowest since 2021.

Rising memory costs and supply chain headaches are making things pricier across tech, so Qualcomm is hoping this hike will help steady its finances.