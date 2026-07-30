Qualcomm to raise prices on all processors September 1, 2026
Qualcomm is bumping up the price of all its processors, starting September 1, 2026.
CEO Cristiano Amon says, "prices are going to go up."
The price hike follows a tough quarter, with handset revenue dropping 20%, the lowest since 2021.
Rising memory costs and supply chain headaches are making things pricier across tech, so Qualcomm is hoping this hike will help steady its finances.
Qualcomm targets cars and data centers
With phone sales shrinking, Qualcomm is now eyeing cars and data centers for growth.
The company just signed a big deal to supply chips to BMW for the next decade.
By 2029, only one-third of Qualcomm's revenue is expected to come from phones. It is also expecting Apple to buy fewer chips for its next iPhone but believes new business areas will make up for it.
Some brands are even choosing older chips to save money as costs keep rising.