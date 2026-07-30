Qualcomm's Nakul Duggal calls India serious contender in chip manufacturing
Business
Qualcomm is pretty optimistic about India's future in chip manufacturing.
Nakul Duggal, its executive vice president, says India's booming tech market and strong export game are making it a serious contender globally.
With supply chains shifting and the world looking for new partners, India's role is getting bigger.
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Qualcomm has teamed up with Tata to make automotive-grade modules, helping boost India's electronics ecosystem.
Duggal points out that as everything gets more digital (think automation, robotics, and even self-driving cars), the demand for semiconductors will just keep growing.
He believes India's ambitions line up perfectly with global needs, opening doors for long-term tech progress.