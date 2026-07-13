QuantumBlack by McKinsey urges companies to redesign workflows for AI
Business
Just plugging AI into old business routines isn't moving the needle much, according to a new QuantumBlack by McKinsey report.
The big takeaway? To really see results, companies need to rethink their workflows from the ground up and let humans and AI work together in smarter ways.
Most firms still piloting AI
As of 2025, most companies were still testing AI or using it for small tasks. More than 60% are experimenting, but less than 10% have scaled it across any one function.
The report states that as of 2025, more than 80% of businesses use AI somewhere, but only those who truly redesign how they work with AI are seeing real benefits.
Early adopters who mix human creativity with AI power are already ahead of the curve.