Raamdeo Agrawal says enterprise AI will transform India's IT industry
Business
Raamdeo Agrawal, a well-known investor, thinks artificial intelligence is about to shake up India's IT industry in a big way.
He sees enterprise AI as the main driver and urges businesses to integrate AI into their operations, something Indian IT companies are likely to help with.
Agrawal: AI to disrupt IT workforce
Agrawal points out that AI could change how IT firms have worked for decades. Some companies will adapt fast, while others might lag behind.
He is optimistic overall, saying AI can cut costs and boost profits.
But he also notes that highly skilled workers will benefit most, while lower-skilled roles may face disruption, kind of like what happened when the internet and mobile phones changed everything.