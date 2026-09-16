ATM-related shares up by 5% today: What's the reason?

The new fee structure will see a 0.4% charge on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above ₹2,000.

However, concessional rates for select categories and exemptions for small merchants will also be applicable.

Transactions up to ₹2,000, which account for more than 95% of P2M volume, will continue to attract zero MDR while P2P transfers will remain free of charge.