RAI and Google partner to get over 600,000 retailers online
The Retailers Association of India (RAI) is partnering with Google to make it easier for Indian shop owners, especially small and medium-sized retailers, to get online.
By using tools like Google Business Profile, Ads, Shopping, and Cloud, the plan is to help more than 600,000 stores boost their online presence and connect with more local customers.
Retailers gain Google Ads and listings
With this partnership, retailers can show off their in-store inventory online and use Google Ads across Search, Shopping, Pay, and Maps to attract more shoppers.
Google will also partner across RAI-led industry summits, executive workshops, and leadership dialogues on AI trends and changing customer habits.
As Shalini Puchalapalli, Managing Director, Google Customer Solutions, Google India, put it, they want to help Indian retailers "build resilient businesses."