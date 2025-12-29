Railway stocks dip ahead of budget, surprising investors
IRFC shares slipped over 4% on Monday to ₹127.73, even though many expected a pre-budget boost.
The drop comes as everyone's watching the upcoming Union Budget for possible big moves in railway safety, new freight corridors, and tech upgrades like the Kavach anti-collision system.
High trading buzz but mixed signals for IRFC
Usually, railway stocks get a lift before budget announcements thanks to hopes of more infrastructure spending.
This time, IRFC saw heavy trading—over 60 million shares changed hands—but sellers outnumbered buyers by a wide margin.
Despite some recent gains this month and week, IRFC is still down about 12% compared to last year.
Analysts think fare hikes could help revenue going forward, but the stock's stuck between resistance at ₹158 and support at ₹108, showing investors are still on the fence.