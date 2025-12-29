Railway stocks dip ahead of budget, surprising investors

High trading buzz but mixed signals for IRFC

Usually, railway stocks get a lift before budget announcements thanks to hopes of more infrastructure spending.

This time, IRFC saw heavy trading—over 60 million shares changed hands—but sellers outnumbered buyers by a wide margin.

Despite some recent gains this month and week, IRFC is still down about 12% compared to last year.

Analysts think fare hikes could help revenue going forward, but the stock's stuck between resistance at ₹158 and support at ₹108, showing investors are still on the fence.