Rajan Anandan says AI could automate legal and accounting tasks
AI is shaking up the job scene: some entry-level legal work and several accounting tasks could be automated, says Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners and Surge.
But it's not all doom and gloom; he points out that new kinds of jobs will also pop up.
The big takeaway? Learning new skills is key if you want to keep up.
Anandan urges youth to upskill now
Anandan believes knowing how to use AI isn't just for techies: it's becoming essential in every field.
He's optimistic about India adapting quickly, given past wins like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
Still, he warns the shift won't be smooth and urges young people especially to start upskilling now to handle the changes ahead.