Thakkar noted that after ChatGPT launched four years ago, Indian IT had plenty of time to adapt.

Even with big names like TCS and Infosys dropping nearly 30% this year, PPFAS kept less than 10% of its Flexicap portfolio in IT stocks, a cautious but confident move.

He also mentioned that while AI is changing how software gets built, there's still a strong need for people to actually implement those solutions.

Plus, the shift toward outcome-based pricing shows contracts are evolving with tech, not replacing workers altogether.