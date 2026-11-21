Rajeev Thakkar rejects AI wipeout of Indian IT jobs
Rajeev Thakkar, CIO of PPFAS Mutual Fund, isn't buying the hype that AI will wipe out Indian IT jobs anytime soon.
At the fund house's 13th unitholders' meeting, he pointed out that if AI was truly disrupting outsourcing, we'd already see it in company earnings, not just in analyst chatter.
PPFAS keeps it allocation under 10%
Thakkar noted that after ChatGPT launched four years ago, Indian IT had plenty of time to adapt.
Even with big names like TCS and Infosys dropping nearly 30% this year, PPFAS kept less than 10% of its Flexicap portfolio in IT stocks, a cautious but confident move.
He also mentioned that while AI is changing how software gets built, there's still a strong need for people to actually implement those solutions.
Plus, the shift toward outcome-based pricing shows contracts are evolving with tech, not replacing workers altogether.