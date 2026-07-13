Rajesh Agrawal says India and US trade framework ready
Business
India and the US are moving ahead smoothly with their trade deal; no drama, just steady progress.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal shared that both sides are on the same page, and the framework for the agreement is ready.
The deal will be signed once it works for both countries.
India US energy ties deepen
Agrawal also pointed out that India is now importing more energy from the US as part of its plan to mix up where it gets its energy.
This growing partnership goes beyond just trade talks: it's about building a stronger connection in key areas for both nations.