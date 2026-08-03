Rajkot's Arjun Jewellers plans ₹200cr IPO with all fresh shares

Most of the IPO cash (₹160 crore) will boost working capital and help stock up inventory for their four showrooms in Saurashtra, plus two new outlets coming up in Morbi and Rajkot.

The company's profits jumped 80.5% to ₹27.2 crore in FY26, with revenues also up big time.

Saffron Capital Advisors is handling the IPO, and Arjun Jewellers hopes to get listed on India's top stock exchanges soon.