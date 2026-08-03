Rajkot's Arjun Jewellers plans ₹200cr IPO with all fresh shares
Business
Arjun Jewelers from Rajkot is going for a ₹200 crore IPO, aiming to fuel its growth after dropping a smaller plan earlier this year.
The whole offer is fresh shares, no old stock being sold, so it's all about raising new funds to expand.
Arjun Jewellers earmarks ₹160cr for showrooms
Most of the IPO cash (₹160 crore) will boost working capital and help stock up inventory for their four showrooms in Saurashtra, plus two new outlets coming up in Morbi and Rajkot.
The company's profits jumped 80.5% to ₹27.2 crore in FY26, with revenues also up big time.
Saffron Capital Advisors is handling the IPO, and Arjun Jewellers hopes to get listed on India's top stock exchanges soon.