Rajya Sabha clears MSME Bill 2026 mandating TReDS for CPSEs
Big news for small businesses: Rajya Sabha just passed the MSME Bill, 2026, making it mandatory for Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to use TReDS, a digital platform that helps MSMEs get their money quicker by letting banks finance unpaid invoices.
This move aims to cut down those frustrating payment delays and keep cash flowing smoothly.
Bill sets arbitration within 30 days
The Bill also promises speedier dispute handling.
If mediation doesn't work out, cases head to arbitration within 30 days, and arbitrators have 90 days after completion of pleadings to decide.
For disputes dragging on over six months, at least one-half the awarded amount must be paid, so small businesses aren't left waiting forever.
Jitan Ram Manjhi: MSME credit ₹38L/cr
Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi pointed out that credit to MSMEs has jumped from around ₹10 lakh crore in 2014-15 to over ₹38 lakh crore today.
The Bill was passed after a discussion involving MPs from several parties.