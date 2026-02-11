Why Rapido's founders have given up their 'promoter' status?

The three co-founders of ride-hailing platform Rapido : Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli and Rishikesh S R, have given up their promoter tags. The company's board approved the move, according to a regulatory filing reviewed by Mint. The reclassification is part of the company's preparations for its initial public offering (IPO) in FY27. An investor aware of the company's plans said that "the company will soon start its IPO process and hire bankers."

Market strategy Growing trend among new-age companies Rapido's decision to reclassify its founders as non-promoters follows a growing trend among new-age companies. This strategy is aimed at easing compliance burdens after listing, with benefits such as favorable board compositions and easier approval for compensation. Other companies that have taken this step include Swiggy, Zomato's parent Eternal, FirstCry's parent BrainBees Solutions, Delhivery, PolicyBazaar's parent PB Fintech, and soon-to-be-listed Aye Finance.

Board decision Board approval and key factors for reclassification The board of Roppen Transport Services Private Ltd, which operates Rapido, approved the reclassification on August 20, 2025. The decision was based on three factors: none of the co-founders held more than 10% of the company's total voting rights, they did not have control over its affairs, and they had no special rights via formal or informal arrangements. Sanka continues to serve as CEO of Rapido.

Corporate governance Impact on board composition and chairperson requirements When founders turn non-promoters, it affects the composition of the company's board and how their compensation is determined. If a non-promoter, non-executive director is chairperson, only one-third of the board has to be independent directors. However, if a promoter or executive is chairperson, half of the directors must be independent. This was explained by Gaurav Pingle, a company secretary based in Pune.

Financial flexibility Key differences in promoter and non-promoter requirements As promoters, compensation of the founders would need to be ratified by the minority shareholders, bringing additional scrutiny and uncertainty. However, as non-promoters, there is no mandatory requirement of obtaining shareholder approval for remuneration payment to a non-promoter executive director. Pingle said that the promoters have to disclose details of shares encumbered or pledged by them which is not applicable to non-promoters.