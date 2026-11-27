The delivery charge will be paid by customers and determined by the platform.

However, restaurant payouts will remain unchanged despite this change.

The company has clarified that the new charges "may affect order volumes for your outlets" but there won't be any change in their payouts.

Currently, Ownly's checkout page shows a delivery fee of ₹25 on orders below ₹99 and a charge of ₹70 for deliveries beyond 7km.