Rapido's Ownly to charge delivery fees for Bengaluru food orders
What's the story
Rapido's food delivery platform, Ownly, will start charging delivery fees from November 30. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to monetize its expanding food delivery business. According to a message sent by Ownly to restaurant partners in Bengaluru, a distance-based delivery charge will be added on customer orders placed at their outlets starting from end of the month.
Fee details
Delivery charges to be determined by the platform
The delivery charge will be paid by customers and determined by the platform.
However, restaurant payouts will remain unchanged despite this change.
The company has clarified that the new charges "may affect order volumes for your outlets" but there won't be any change in their payouts.
Currently, Ownly's checkout page shows a delivery fee of ₹25 on orders below ₹99 and a charge of ₹70 for deliveries beyond 7km.
Business model
Major shift for Ownly
The introduction of delivery fees is a major shift for Ownly, which had previously avoided any extra charges to attract customers.
The platform has positioned itself as a budget-friendly alternative to Swiggy and Zomato with its zero-commission model for restaurants and lower costs for consumers.
Rapido co-founder and CEO Aravind Sanka had earlier said that the company plans to generate margins through greater logistical efficiencies rather than higher restaurant commissions or menu mark-ups.
Growth trajectory
Expansion to other markets
Ownly has been growing its operations in Bengaluru, capturing as much as 7% of the food delivery market by July. By August, it had crossed 50,000 daily orders.
The platform has also expanded to Hyderabad, Kolkata, and other markets as Rapido looks to build a food delivery business alongside its core mobility operations.
The company hopes to use Rapido's existing network of delivery riders (Captains) for improved utilization and lower fulfillment costs.