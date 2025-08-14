Next Article
Rapido's food delivery app Ownly launches in Bengaluru
Rapido, best known for its bike taxis, just launched its new food delivery app called Ownly in Bengaluru.
For now, it's live in Koramangala, HSR Layout, and BTM Layout.
The big pitch? Food prices are up to 15% cheaper than what you'd find on Swiggy or Zomato.
Delivery fees, not commissions
Ownly skips the usual commission charged to restaurants—so instead, you pay a fixed delivery fee: ₹10 for restaurants and ₹20 for customers if your order's under ₹100, ₹25 plus GST for orders between ₹100 and ₹400, and ₹50 for anything above that.
Deliveries use Rapido's own two-wheeler fleet.
Under terms agreed with the National Restaurant Association of India and a 4km delivery radius, Rapido is hoping this move helps them stand out—and gives local eateries a fairer deal too.