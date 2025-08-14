Rapido's food delivery app Ownly launches in Bengaluru

Delivery fees, not commissions

Ownly skips the usual commission charged to restaurants—so instead, you pay a fixed delivery fee: ₹10 for restaurants and ₹20 for customers if your order's under ₹100, ₹25 plus GST for orders between ₹100 and ₹400, and ₹50 for anything above that.

Deliveries use Rapido's own two-wheeler fleet.

Under terms agreed with the National Restaurant Association of India and a 4km delivery radius, Rapido is hoping this move helps them stand out—and gives local eateries a fairer deal too.