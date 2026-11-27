Rapido's Ownly adds ₹25 fee for Bengaluru orders under ₹99
Rapido's food delivery app, Ownly, is adding a ₹25 delivery fee for orders under ₹99 in Bengaluru starting November 30.
If your order is above ₹99, there's no extra charge.
This change comes as Ownly looks to start making money after initially skipping extra fees to get more people on board.
Ownly keeps 0 commissions for restaurants
Ownly has quickly grown, capturing as much as seven percent share in the food delivery market by July and expanding to Hyderabad and Kolkata.
By using Rapido's rider network, they keep costs down and match restaurant menu prices (no sneaky markups).
Rapido co-founder and CEO Aravind Sanka says the new fee helps cover logistics costs, but restaurants still pay zero commission, and you won't see separate platform or packaging charges.
So, even with this tweak, Ownly wants to stay one of the most budget-friendly options around.