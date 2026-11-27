Ownly has quickly grown, capturing as much as seven percent share in the food delivery market by July and expanding to Hyderabad and Kolkata.

By using Rapido's rider network, they keep costs down and match restaurant menu prices (no sneaky markups).

Rapido co-founder and CEO Aravind Sanka says the new fee helps cover logistics costs, but restaurants still pay zero commission, and you won't see separate platform or packaging charges.

So, even with this tweak, Ownly wants to stay one of the most budget-friendly options around.