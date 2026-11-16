RBI and YES Bank petition SC over ₹8,415 cr write-off

The Supreme Court criticized both RBI and YES Bank, calling out RBI for not stepping in during the write-off, and YES Bank for selling these high-risk bonds to regular people instead of just big investors (which goes against RBI rules).

The court upheld the Bombay High Court's decision that the administrator did not have the power to write off the bonds.

The court held that the administrator could not exercise regulatory powers vested in the RBI, and any action beyond that authority would be illegal and void.