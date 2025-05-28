What's the story

PayPal Payments (PayPal), the Indian arm of PayPal Holdings, has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a cross-border payment aggregator.

The news was confirmed by the company in an official statement.

Another fintech firm, Worldline ePayments India, also announced that it has received RBI's approval to operate under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.