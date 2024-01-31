You can use Paytm as a digital payment option if your account is linked to an external bank

RBI bars Paytm Payments Bank from offering services starting March

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 06:01 pm Jan 31, 202406:01 pm

What's the story The Reserve Bank of India has placed limitations on Paytm Payments Bank, barring it from accepting deposits or top-ups in customer accounts, wallets, and FASTags after February 29, 2024. This move comes after a thorough system audit and compliance validation by external auditors, which exposed ongoing non-compliance issues and significant supervisory concerns within the bank. However, the order doesn't affect Paytm's UPI service.

Next Article

RBI's directive

Customers allowed to withdraw or utilize balances

Despite the restrictions on accounts, customers can still access and use their funds from various accounts, including savings, current accounts, prepaid instruments, FASTags, and National Common Mobility Cards without any limitations. It's worth noting that the RBI had previously instructed Paytm Payments Bank to cease onboarding new customers immediately back in March 2022. Importantly, you can use Paytm as a digital payment option provided your account is linked to an external bank and not a Paytm Payments Bank account.

Account settlement

Complete pipeline transactions by March 15: RBI to Paytm

While restricting the services offered by Paytm, the RBI has also ordered the termination of the nodal accounts of Paytm's parent company One97 Communications Ltd as well as Paytm Payments Services Ltd. RBI mentioned that the termination should not be delayed beyond February 29. Paytm Payments Bank will have to settle all pipeline transactions and nodal accounts by March 15. It was launched on May 23, 2017 and has over 300 million wallets and 30 million bank accounts in India.