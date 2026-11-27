Most of the current security features, like EMV chips and biometrics, are sticking around.

The only real change? You can tap your card for contactless payments under the existing exemption for eligible transactions of up to ₹5,000 without extra steps.

The new rules also let you control how and where your cards are used, think setting spending limits or choosing transaction channels.

All previous approvals still count under this update, so nothing gets reset or lost in the shuffle.