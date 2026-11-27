RBI consolidates 25 card payment circulars into Directions 2026
The RBI has rolled 25 different sets of card payment rules into a single, easy-to-follow framework called the Reserve Bank of India (Digital Payments - Card-based Transaction) Directions, 2026.
This means banks and payment system providers and participants now have one place to check for all things related to debit, credit, and prepaid card security, authentication, tokenization, and merchant fees: no more digging through loads of old circulars.
RBI preserves security, allows ₹5,000 tap
Most of the current security features, like EMV chips and biometrics, are sticking around.
The only real change? You can tap your card for contactless payments under the existing exemption for eligible transactions of up to ₹5,000 without extra steps.
The new rules also let you control how and where your cards are used, think setting spending limits or choosing transaction channels.
All previous approvals still count under this update, so nothing gets reset or lost in the shuffle.