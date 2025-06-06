What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, has cut the repo rate by a whopping 50 basis points (bps) to 5.5%.

This is the third consecutive reduction this year, following earlier cuts of 25 bps each in February and April. The rate cut is also the largest since May 2020.

The decision comes amid a decline in retail inflation and is expected to make loans cheaper for borrowers across sectors.