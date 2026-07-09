RBI cuts US Treasuries to $181B as it diversifies

RBI raises gold reserves to 881t

The RBI now holds 881 metric tons of gold, up from 879 tons in April 2025 (and from 658 tons in 2020) (that's about $102.5 billion worth).

Gold's appeal? It stays safe when things get shaky; as chief economist at Bank of Baroda Madan Sabnavis puts it, "Gold will never be sold in a routine scenario... however, in extreme situations... gold can be monetised or pledged."

India isn't alone here, countries like Poland, China, and Turkey are also stacking up gold, while others like Japan and the UK still lean on US Treasuries.