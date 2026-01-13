Next Article
RBI gives Innoviti the green light for in-store payments
Business
Innoviti just got a big upgrade: the Reserve Bank of India now lets them handle not only online but also in-store (offline) payments.
This means shopping at your favorite stores could get even smoother, as Innoviti can now power both digital and physical transactions for merchants across India.
Why does this matter?
Innoviti already works with over 50,000 merchants in 2,000+ cities—including big names like Reliance Retail and DMart—and processes more than ₹80,000 crore every year.
Their platforms are known for high user ratings.
Backed by major investors and holding 14 patents, Innoviti's expanded license is a big step toward making seamless payments a reality everywhere you shop.