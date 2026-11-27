SMEs already make up 31% of India's GDP and provide jobs for over 45 crore people.

To help them grow faster, the Reserve Bank of India has raised the collateral-free loan limit for micro and small enterprises from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh and cited the Unified Lending Interface, developed by the RBI Innovation Hub, to make getting credit easier.

Malhotra encouraged SMEs to invest in tech and scale up, saying these steps could really boost both their success and India's economy overall.