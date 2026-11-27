RBI Governor Malhotra says AI could add $600B-$700B for SMEs
AI has the potential to add a massive $600 billion to $700 billion to India's small and medium businesses, according to Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
Speaking at the SME Finance and Investment Summit, he pointed out that only 15% of SMEs use AI right now, so there's a huge opportunity for growth if more businesses start adopting tech.
RBI raises MSEs collateral-free limit ₹20L
SMEs already make up 31% of India's GDP and provide jobs for over 45 crore people.
To help them grow faster, the Reserve Bank of India has raised the collateral-free loan limit for micro and small enterprises from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh and cited the Unified Lending Interface, developed by the RBI Innovation Hub, to make getting credit easier.
Malhotra encouraged SMEs to invest in tech and scale up, saying these steps could really boost both their success and India's economy overall.