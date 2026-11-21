RBI Governor Malhotra urges channeling of 1,000cr into small firms
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is encouraging banks to give more loans to small and micro businesses, saying this could really boost the economy.
At a financial inclusion camp in Pune, he pointed out that a loan of ₹1,000 crore can create a much bigger impact if it goes toward these smaller enterprises.
Malhotra calls for safer online banking
Malhotra also talked about the need for better financial and digital know-how to help people avoid fraud.
He warned against get-rich-quick schemes and pushed for safe online banking habits.
The camp is part of the Department of Financial Services's nationwide Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign, with camps held across the country until December 31 and meant to bring essential banking services and government-backed social security schemes closer to the community.