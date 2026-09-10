RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra unveils UPI Tap and Pay, MyUPI
Big news for anyone who uses UPI: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra just rolled out two fresh features to make payments easier and safer.
Tap and Pay lets you pay by simply tapping your NFC-enabled phone on a terminal, without requiring your mobile internet connection.
Meanwhile, MyUPI is an AI-powered help desk that aims to give users more control and quick support.
Tap and pay ₹5,000, MyUPI features
With Tap and Pay, you can pay up to ₹5,000 without entering a PIN, just tap your phone at checkout. For bigger amounts, you'll still need your PIN.
MyUPI brings handy safety tools like a Safety Switch, easy mobile number delinking, automated chargeback processing for eligible transactions, and a single view of UPI transactions and AutoPay mandates across banks and UPI apps.
And if you ever need help, there's 24/7 multilingual self-service support ready to assist.