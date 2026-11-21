RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra urges banks to back small enterprises
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is encouraging banks to lend more to small businesses, saying they actually drive stronger economic growth than big companies.
Speaking in Pune, he pointed out that supporting microenterprises and including rural and less privileged communities in banking plans can really multiply benefits for everyone.
As he put it, "However, if we provide the same amount to small enterprises, the overall impact and benefits could be at least a hundred times greater," Malhotra said, adding that the same will be a thousand times if the amount is distributed to micro-enterprise borrowers.
Sanjay Malhotra cites 60cr bank accounts
Malhotra also highlighted how over 60 crore bank accounts have been opened through government efforts, a big step for financial inclusion.
But he warned people to stay alert against digital scams promising quick money, urging everyone to be cautious online.
Meanwhile, Bank of Maharashtra has expanded its business correspondent network to 10,000 from 3,000 two years ago, aiming to bring banking closer to even more communities.