RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is encouraging banks to lend more to small businesses, saying they actually drive stronger economic growth than big companies.

Speaking in Pune, he pointed out that supporting microenterprises and including rural and less privileged communities in banking plans can really multiply benefits for everyone.

As he put it, "However, if we provide the same amount to small enterprises, the overall impact and benefits could be at least a hundred times greater," Malhotra said, adding that the same will be a thousand times if the amount is distributed to micro-enterprise borrowers.