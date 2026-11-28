RBI introduces ATM and card rules with ₹23 charge cap
The RBI just rolled out new rules for using ATMs and cards.
You'll still get the same number of free ATM withdrawals as before, and banks can charge up to ₹23 per transaction once you cross your monthly limit.
Good news: if an ATM messes up or runs out of cash, that failed attempt won't eat into your free transactions.
Banks must disclose remaining free transactions
Banks now have to tell you how many free transactions you've got left each month and warn you before any extra charges kick in.
Plus, you get more control over your card: contactless payments up to ₹5,000 don't need extra authentication, but anything higher will.
You can also tweak your card settings for online, international, and contactless use whenever you want.