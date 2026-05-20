RBI issues revised draft barring phone blocking except financed devices

RBI outlines new loan recovery safeguards

Lenders now have to pause assigning the recovery case to agents if you file a complaint related to loan dues or recovery proceedings.

They are also required to keep call recordings for six months, and recovery agents must complete special training and certification.

The RBI wants more transparency too: lenders will need to publicly list which agencies they use for collections.

These new rules kick in from October 1, 2026 (a bit later than first planned), aiming to make the whole process fairer and less stressful for everyone.