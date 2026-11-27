RBI mandates banks notify customers and allow 7 day explanation
The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, just rolled out fresh guidelines for banks on how to handle accounts flagged for highly suspicious transactions and accounts, including those linked to money mule activity and cyber-enabled financial frauds.
Now, if your account gets frozen, the bank has to tell you and give you seven days to explain. After that, they'll decide within another week whether to keep or remove the freeze.
RBI rules effective July 1 2027
Banks have up to 30 days to lift the freeze on the 31st day after the case is referred to the jurisdictional police authority if no valid instruction to continue is received within 30 calendar days and only if the bank is satisfied with its enhanced due diligence (EDD).
These rules kick in from July 1, 2027, and cover all commercial and small finance banks.
Banks also need technology that helps spot real suspicious transactions without bothering regular customers by mistake.
Plus, every bank must have a nodal officer who sorts out related complaints within 30 days, so issues don't drag on forever.