RBI proposes draft rules easing loan recovery for borrowers

Banks to list agencies, notify borrowers

Banks will have to list all approved recovery agencies on their websites and give borrowers a heads-up at least a day before any recovery visit.

Recovery agents can make calls and visits only between 8am and 7pm unless a borrower requests otherwise.

Plus, banks must protect your privacy: banks must not use or access data stored on borrowers' mobile devices for recovery purposes, and any device-function restrictions are subject to limited safeguards-based exceptions.

The RBI wants clear rules so getting back on track with your loan feels safer and more respectful.