RBI proposes new rules to make life easier for NBFCs Business Feb 06, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India proposed new rules to help smaller Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) run with less red tape.

If an NBFC has assets under ₹1,000 crore, doesn't take public money, and doesn't deal directly with customers, it is proposed to be exempted from the requirement to register with the RBI.

Plus, it is proposed to dispense with the requirement for certain NBFCs to obtain prior approval to open more than 1,000 branches.