The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is switching things up to help the rupee bounce back after it fell 4.8% in 2025 and another 5.5% in the first 10 months of 2026.

Instead of stocking up on US dollars, the RBI is using the return of foreign inflows to break bets on a one-way slide in the rupee, hoping this will nudge exporters to let go of their US dollar stashes and make investors less worried about further drops.