RBI shifts strategy after $16 billion inflows to support rupee
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is switching things up to help the rupee bounce back after it fell 4.8% in 2025 and another 5.5% in the first 10 months of 2026.
Instead of stocking up on US dollars, the RBI is using the return of foreign inflows to break bets on a one-way slide in the rupee, hoping this will nudge exporters to let go of their US dollar stashes and make investors less worried about further drops.
Governor Sanjay Malhotra says rupee undervalued
This strategy comes right after a record $16 billion in foreign equity poured into India in November, breaking a long streak of outflows.
Governor Sanjay Malhotra thinks the rupee is undervalued and believes these changes will help balance things out.