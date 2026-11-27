RBI steps up credit support for MSMEs, Sanjay Malhotra says
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is stepping up support for India's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which already make up 31% of the country's GDP.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says stronger credit systems could help these businesses scale up and compete globally.
MSMEs employ 450 million in India
MSMEs aren't just a buzzword: They employ about 450 million people in India, second only to agriculture.
They drive 35% of manufacturing output and nearly half of all merchandise exports.
With new free-trade deals and even artificial intelligence in the mix, Malhotra believes MSMEs could get access to bigger markets and run more efficiently than ever.