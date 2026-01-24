RBI injects ₹1.25L crore into financial system: Why it matters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a major liquidity injection plan to ease the cash crunch in the banking system. The central bank will pump over ₹2 lakh crore into the financial system through a 90-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) operation, dollar swaps, and open market purchases of government securities. This move comes as part of a proactive strategy to improve liquidity conditions and ensure smooth functioning of markets.

Strategy details A closer look at RBI's liquidity measures The RBI's liquidity measures include a 90-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) operation of ₹25,000 crore on January 30. This will let banks borrow money at market-determined rates for a longer period than overnight liquidity windows. The central bank will also conduct an open market operation (OMO) purchase of government securities worth ₹1 lakh crore in two tranches of ₹50,000 crore each on February 5 and February 12.

Foreign exchange Dollar liquidity move and market response In a major dollar liquidity move, the RBI will hold a USD/INR buy-sell swap auction of $10 billion on February 4. The three-year tenor of the swap is likely to ease domestic liquidity pressure while controlling foreign exchange market volatility. Market participants have been keeping a close eye on liquidity conditions after sustained government cash balances, tax outflows and forex market operations tightened surplus liquidity in recent weeks.

