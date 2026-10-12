RBL Bank Q2 net profit jumps 170% to ₹482cr
Business
RBL Bank just posted a massive 170% jump in net profit for Q2, reaching ₹482 crore. This surge was driven by higher net interest income and improved asset quality.
The bank also cleaned up its act on bad loans: its nonperforming assets dropped sharply to just over 1%.
RBL Bank shifts to wholesale banking
The bank's lending grew by 42%, and deposits went up by 34%, showing people are trusting RBL with their money.
With a healthy capital adequacy ratio of 30.1%, the bank is well-prepared for future challenges.
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer R. Subramaniakumar says they're now focusing more on wholesale banking, aiming to tap into bigger business opportunities as India's economy keeps buzzing.